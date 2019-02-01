Better, wiser, bolder

- Home
VETERAN singer Martin Nievera insists he is a better performer now than he ever was.
It comes with the territory, he says.
“As you grow older you realize you have to put yourself out there more,” he explains in a recent interview, noting how younger singers keep him on his toes.
“I mean, you just have to come out there and do your best or else you’d be swamped, run over,” he adds.
“Not only that,” he blurts, interrupting himself, “audiences nowadays are really discriminating. They know when you’re just winging it.”
Among young artists he admits to fearing performing after is Morissette Amon.
He said, “Have you seen her? Grabe. You wouldn’t want to perform after that girl. Sobra. She’s just so galing.”
Martin says he feels the same fear performing with Lani Misalucha.
He relates an incident: “There was this one time they actually brought the curtains down after she performed. They thought the show was over na. But it was actually my show, not hers! So, my performance was cut short! Akala nila finale na!”
It didn’t stop him from signing on to perform with Lani in “Timeless Classics,” a concert slated on Feb. 14 at The Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).
“Well, it is because now I know how to deal with it – we start and end the show together, wala nang solo-solo sa dulo, sabay na,” he says.
The two have been performing together for some time now but Martin is adamant “Timeless Classics” will be altogether different.
“Like I said, audiences in this day and age are really smart, they know when you’re just serving the same old dish,” he says, going on to relate how they made “Timeless Classics” diverse putting in numbers he and Lani rarely perform live.
“I’d like to describe the concert as an appetizer of sorts, we made it so that it will really set you in the mood for romance. It’s a Valentine’s concert after all,” Martin adds.
Note, however, Martin, doesn’t really believe in celebrating Valentine’s or any special holiday whatsoever, personally.
“I’m not the kind of person,” he says. “I would rather work on those dates. I don’t know. That’s how I am. Valentine’s, Christmas, New year’s Eve, I even work during my own birthday!” (NEIL RAMOS)