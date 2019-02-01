BOL and Mindanao’s search for peace

OUR Muslim brothers have spoken. A great majority of them resound­ing ratified the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) in its Jan. 21 initial plebiscite. The BOL seeks to establish the new Bangsamoro Au­tonomous Region in Mus­lim Mindanao (BARMM) to replace the obviously failed Autonomous Region in Mus­lim Mindanao (ARMM).

Even Christians in pre­dominantly Muslim-domi­nated Mindanao areas sup­ported the contentious BOL except for Isabela City in Basilan. Sulu, an original part of the ARMM, however, opted out. Cotabato City, the seat of the ARMM, but outside of its political ju­risdiction, ratified the BOL although its City Mayor, a Muslim herself, and other leaders, are contesting the plebiscite results. Be that as it may, the BOL is expected to pave the way towards peace, stability, and devel­opment in Mindanao.

On Feb. 6, the plebi­scite’s second phase will be conducted in Lanao del Norte (except Iligan City) and North Cotabato, and other local government units the BARMM seeks to include. Overall, according to the Commission on Elec­tions, the areas covered by the two referenda have 2,839,659 registered vot­ers in 18,439 established precincts.

Despite the usual elec­toral kinks that have be­come part of Philippine political exercises, most Mindanao old-timers and decision-makers see that the BOL’s eventual ratifica­tion highlights the long-standing aspiration of Mus­lims, indigenous peoples, and Christians in the south who consider themselves victims of conflicts the national government has curiously overlooked and failed to address because they are “only second-class citizens.” They also strongly believe the BARMM will help spur Mindanao’s growth and progress.

More fascinating is the expectation that the BOL’s ratification will result in peace, productive explo­ration and exploitation of resources, fiscal autonomy, sound self-governance, au­thority to negotiate, enter and sign foreign loan agree­ments, appropriate funds for BARMM’s progress, and spend its revenues for the meaningful development of Mindanao.

The BOL, with all its per­ceived defects and defi­ciencies, may not be the panacea for all the issues that continue to hound Mindanao. The creation of the BARMM resulting from the collective efforts of conflicting parties, how­ever, provides optimism for significant prospects and long-term possibilities.

Getting out of the coun­try’s economic rot by cul­tivating the potentials of Mindanao is something the national government can positively but cautiously look forward. Encouraging­ly, many countries have al­ready pledged to give their support for the BARMM and the development of South­ern Philippines.

