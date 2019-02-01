DoJ junks tax evasion charge against Richard Gutierrez

THE Department of Justice (DoJ) has junked the tax eva­sion complaints filed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) in court against actor Richard Gutierrez and his pro­duction company.

In an eleven-page resolu­tion released on Wednesday, Jan. 31, Assistant State Pros­ecutor Christine Perolino dis­missed the case for lack of probable cause.

Gutierrez and his company RGUTZ Productions Corp. have been accused of violat­ing the National Internal Rev­enue Code (NIRC).

According to the BIR, the actor allegedly under-de­clared sales of P39.6 million and evaded P7.4 million in income tax and P11.1 million in VAT.

The DoJ likewise secured the dismissal of BIR’s fal­sification and perjury com­plaints against Gutierrez not­ing strong evidence “appears lacking” in the case.

“The subject returns submitted by respondent showed that RGUTZ filed its returns and accord­ingly paid its taxes,” the resolution stated. (REGS PARUNGAO)

