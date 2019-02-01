DoJ junks tax evasion charge against Richard Gutierrez

- Home
THE Department of Justice (DoJ) has junked the tax evasion complaints filed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) in court against actor Richard Gutierrez and his production company.
In an eleven-page resolution released on Wednesday, Jan. 31, Assistant State Prosecutor Christine Perolino dismissed the case for lack of probable cause.
Gutierrez and his company RGUTZ Productions Corp. have been accused of violating the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC).
According to the BIR, the actor allegedly under-declared sales of P39.6 million and evaded P7.4 million in income tax and P11.1 million in VAT.
The DoJ likewise secured the dismissal of BIR’s falsification and perjury complaints against Gutierrez noting strong evidence “appears lacking” in the case.
“The subject returns submitted by respondent showed that RGUTZ filed its returns and accordingly paid its taxes,” the resolution stated. (REGS PARUNGAO)