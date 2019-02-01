Mixed relay race to make SEAG debut

The mixed gender relay race in athletics debuts in this year’s 30th Southeast Asian Games that the country is hosting from late November to December.



Philippine Amateur Track and Field Association (PATAFA) chief Philip Ella Juico disclosed this on Wednesday, adding that the SEA Games Organizing Committee will also allow a maximum of three athletes per event in the sport from the usual two athletes per event.

“These developments will make the SEA Games more competitive,” said Juico.

The International Amateur Athletics Federation has already introduced mixed gender relay races in the previous years including the 2017 IAAF World Relays.

PATAFA has yet to name athletes bound to the biennial meet as they are still conducting qualifying tournaments including the National Athletics Championships happening on March 6 to 8 in the City of Ilagan, Isabela.

Entries by name for each nation are also still set in September.

“We have enough time to identify who are our best bets in the SEA Games. For now, all our athletes are focused on their training,” Juico said. (Kristel Satumbaga)

