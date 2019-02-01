MPD wants to ban bags inside Quiapo church

THE Manila Police District (MPD) has recommended to prohibit churchgoers from bringing bags inside the Quiapo church to ensure the security in the area following the deadly terror attack that killed more than 20 people in Jolo, Sulu, over the weekend.

According to Supt. Julius Caesar Domingo, station commander of MPD Station 3, bringing bags is not necessary when attending a mass just like any other religion.

However, he said the management of the Quiapo church has yet to approve their recommendation.

Domingo clarified that there were no threats in Quaipo, but he said it is better to be cautious and be prepared.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is on “heightened alert” after the terror attacks in Mindanao.

Domingo said that they will deploy more police in the area for the anticipated influx of people every Friday. (Erma Edera)

