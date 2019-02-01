ONE Championship taps ex-NBA exec as new VP

ONE Championship has appointed Meghan Jenkins as its new Vice President International.



In her role, Jenkins will develop and expand ONE Championship’s businesses internationally and drive key strategic initiatives in new markets.

“It is an absolute honor to announce that Meghan Jenkins has joined our senior leadership team here at ONE Championship as Vice President International,” said Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Chairman and CEO.

“As a seasoned leader, Meghan will work alongside myself and the rest of our leadership team to help scale ONE Championship into the first multibillion-dollar global sports media property in Asian history.”

Jenkins comes to ONE Championship after over 10 years with the National Basketball Association (NBA), working at the global headquarters in New York and the Asia regional headquarters in Hong Kong. She will officially commence her new role with ONE in March 2019.

“I am thrilled to be joining ONE Championship. My experience over the last decade working to build the NBA into a global sports leader will be invaluable as I embark on this new challenge and help take ONE Championship to the next level,” Jenkins stated.

“Having spent the last few years focused on identifying opportunities across the Asia Pacific region, it is clear to me that there is significant untapped potential in Asia’s massive and growing sports media market and ONE Championship is uniquely positioned to capture a large portion of it.”

Before joining the NBA, Jenkins was an investment banker in J.P. Morgan’s Industrials and Transportation group in New York. Jenkins graduated with an MBA from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

