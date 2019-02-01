Poll ban exemption for major projects

1 SHARES Share Tweet

THE delay in the approval of the National Budget for 2019 has set back some government programs that should have begun right at the start of the new year on January 1. Among these was the release of the fourth and last tranche of the Salary Standardization Law. The national government is now operating under the reenacted 2018 budget, pending approval of the 2019 budget.

While some congressmen pushed for implementation of the fourth tranche of salary in­creases, Secretary Benjamin Diokno of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) pointed out that funding for this final tranche is in the 2019 budget, not the reenacted 2018 one. “Government authorities cannot spend on items not authorized by Congress,” he stressed.

The 2019 National Budget should be approved by Congress anytime now, after the House of Representatives and the Senate settle their differences in the bicameral conference com­mittee. Secretary Diokno has assured that as soon as this happens and the 2019 budget law is enacted by Congress and signed by President Duterte, all the delayed funds will be released.

Another issue involving the release of government funds has come up, this one in connec­tion with the coming elections. The Commission on Elections (Comelec), under its authority to prescribe rules for elections, has a standing election ban on public works projects, so that these projects will not be used by government officials to win votes for administration candidates.

The delay in the approval of the National Budget has affected the government’s timetable for its “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program. The entire month of January has already passed, with the government unable to begin or push forward those projects needing ad­ditional funding.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia, chief of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), has thus proposed that the Comelec exempt major flagship projects of national importance from its election ban scheduled to begin in March, especially those that only need additional funding to move forward.

It is a proposal worth considering for the coming elections for 12 senators, party-list con­gressmen, governors, mayors, and other local officials, as these will be chosen largely for their individual personal records and appeals. Parties have long ceased to matter in voters’ choices. It would be different in a presidential election; an incumbent seeking reelection could claim credit for ongoing public works projects.

“Build, Build, Build” is a national administration program for which President Duterte will be known. No candidate for any national or local position can claim any credit for this program. The Comelec may well grant the exemption sought by NEDA so that there will be no further delay in its implementation.

Related

comments