Woman gunned down in Marikina

10 SHARES Share Tweet

A WOMAN was shot dead in broad daylight Friday by two motorcycle-riding men while on her way to work in Marikina City.

Senior Supt. Roger Quesada, Marikina City Police chief, identified the victim as Remigia Burayag, 56, a bag maker, of Barangay Tumana, Marikina City.

Initial investigation showed that at around 8:20 a.m., Burayag was walking along the sidewalk on Malaya Street in Barangay Malanday, Marikina, when two motorcycle-riding men suddenly arrived.

The backrider wearing a baseball cap alighted from the motorbike and shot Burayag at close range in the back of the head, killing her.

The gunman quickly escaped together with his cohort who was waiting onboard the motorcycle towards J.P. Rizal Street.

Recovered from the scene was a fired cartridge case of an undetermined caliber of firearm, police said.

“We already acquired a copy of the CCTV (close-circuit television) footages of the area and we will examine it,” Quesada said.

Police are conducting investigation to establish the motive behind the killing and identify the suspects. (Jhon Aldrin Casinas)

Related

comments