American found dead inside BI detention

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Police are investigating the death of an American detainee inside the isolation room of the Bureau of Immigration Detention Center in Camp Bagong Diwa Bicutan, Taguig City.

The victim was identified William Mark St Cyr, 55, a native of New Hampshire, United States.

A report from the Taguig police disclosed that victim was discovered dead at around 7:35 a.m. Saturday.

According to food server Loreto Abacia, at 7:15 a.m., he served food and saw the victim naked, kneeling face down beside his bed. He ignored him and continued to serve food to the other detainees.

When he was done, he informed the duty guard Mario Paelan about the victim. Paelan went to the facility and confirmed the victim was already dead.

He immediately informed the warden regarding the incident. Police are still investigating the matter. (Dhel Nazario)

Related

comments