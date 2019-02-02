Bomb plot in Manila foiled

A bomb plot in Manila was believed foiled Friday evening with the discovery of two grenades inside a black and red backpack under a footbridge at the corner of R10 and Capulong St. in Tondo, Manila.

The abandoned bag was found by a minor scavenger around 9 p.m. He reported his find to a security guard who in turn alerted authorities.

Members of the Manila Police District Explosive and Ordnance Division team, led by Insp. Arnold Yanga, arrived and identified the bag’s content as a rifle grenade and an MK2 fragmentation hand grenade.

Because the MK2 was inside a bleaching bottle containing various kinds of ammunition, bomb experts decided to disrupt it through a render safe procedure.

RSP involves the application of special explosive ordnance procedures, methods, and tools to provide the interruption of functions or separation of essential components of unexploded ordnance to prevent unacceptable detonation.

There were no triggering devices found in the bag, police said.

Yanga said combined, the two grenades have an effective casualty damage radius between 40 and 50 meters.

Initial investigation showed that the bag was left by a man aboard a tricycle. Police said a Commission on Elections checkpoint may have scared off the suspect.

“What is very significant (is) the placement of checkpoints that prevented possible atrocities,” said Manila Police District director Chief Supt. Vicente Danao Jr.

Danao said that they “are now back-tracking the possible source of the grenades.”

He then urged the public to continue to be vigilant and report any suspicious person or activity.

The discovery came just several days after the twin bombings in Jolo, Sulu last Sunday and the mosque attack in Zamboanga City Wednesday. (Ria Fernandez)

