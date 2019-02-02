Kidnap suspects arrested in Malabon

1 SHARES Share Tweet

A kidnap-for-ransom group leader and his cohort were arrested for robbery-extortion after demanding P150,000 cash from a businessman during an entrapment operation in Malabon City on Friday.

Chief Insp. Joey Caise, head of the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, identified the suspects as Christopher dela Cruz, 43, alleged leader of the Tope KFR Gang, and his cohort, Mario Salvador, 46, both residents of Navotas City.

The two men were arrested during an entrapment operation conducted by joint operatives of the PNP CIDG-Central Metro Manila District Field Unit and Quezon City Police District Special Operations Unit around 4:30 p.m.

The arrest stemmed from a complaint of the victim Hermes Pascual, a 50-year-old businessman, who asked assistance from personnel of CIDG after receiving threats from unknown suspects.

According to the police, the complainant said he and his family were receiving death threats through letters, in which some were inserted with bullets, from unknown persons who were also demanding money in exchange for their lives.

Pascual said the group initially demanded P100,000 which he sent to a money remittance center in Malabon City last Dec. 22.

On Wednesday, January 30, the group again asked P50,000 from Pascual and threatened him and his family if he would not send the amount, prompting him to report the incident to authorities. (Alexandria Dennise San Juan)

Related

comments