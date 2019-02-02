Police secure Quiapo Church

The chief of the Manila Police District has ordered all his cops to fully secure Quiapo Church in Manila, following the deadly terror attack that killed more than 20 people in Jolo, Sulu over the weekend.

MPD head Chief Supt. Vicente Danao Jr. said a “stop, freeze, and search” policy will be implemented by the MPD, especially in malls, bazaars, and eateries in the area, to preempt any plan to conduct a similar attack in Manila.

Danao said that they already coordinated with the Quiapo Church officials as all bags and packages of churchgoers will be checked.

The MPD has deployed around 50 cops inside and around the church on top of its regular complement of 30 cops under the MPD Plaza Miranda Police Station 3.

Danao appealed to churchgoers as they will be stricter and more active in conducting searches and inspections around the church.

They have not received reports of threats, he added.

National Capital Region Police Office chief Director Guillermo Eleazar visited the Golden Mosque in Quiapo for a dialogue with Islamic leaders Friday.

Eleazar also met barangay officials in Quiapo to ensure that all their closed circuit television cameras are working and in good condition.

He urged them to be more alert especially on suspicious persons and packages in the mosque’s surroundings. (Erma Edera)

