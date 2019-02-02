Woman falls to death in Malate condo

A woman allegedly fell from the 12th floor of a condominium building on Friday in Malate, Manila.

Police identified the victim as “Cristine,” reportedly a resident of Davao City and temporarily billeted at the Burgundy West Tower on P. Ocampo St. (formerly Vito Cruz St.).

Prior to the incident, management of the condominium building sought the help of Barangay Chairman Jaime Adriano at around 11:10 a.m. after seeing the victim standing on the ledge on the 12th floor.

Adriano, together with Barangay Kagawad (councilor) Ligaya Ama and Barangay Tanod (watchman) Nonoy Eresmas immediately responded to the place.

However, the victim fell a few seconds upon their arrival.

Police said the victim left her three-year-old child to her brother. (Erma Edera)

