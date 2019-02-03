MPBL: Manila nips Imus cagers

The Manila Stars held their composure at crunch time to squeak past the Imus Bandera, 69-68, Friday in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup at the San Andres Sports Complex.



Reil Cervantes rifled a triple and Christopher Bitoon delivered a layup in the last two minutes as the Stars recovered from a 66-64 deficit en route to victory.

It was the second straight win for the Stars, who improve to 18-4 to gain solo second in the North Division. The Banderas fell to 9-11.

Cervantes finished with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists while Maclean Sabellina and Marvin Hayes chipped in combined 24 points and 15 boards. Bitoon posted eight points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Hesed Gabo fired a jumper with four seconds left as the Quezon City Capitals turned back the Rizal Crusaders, 89-71.

Patrick Bacay attemped a buzzer-beating triple to save the day for the Crusaders, but it bounced off the rim.

Alwyn Alday paced the Capitals throughout with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Jay Colado and Jomar Santos added 19 and 16 points.

The Capitals clinched their ninth win in 19 games to remain at seventh in the North Division while the Crusaders dropped to 6-16. (Kristel Satumbaga)

