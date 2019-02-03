Nietes: Only big fights

As he enters the twilight of an illustrious career, four-division world champion Donnie Nietes wants only the big fights.

By big fights, Nietes is only eyeing a showdown with the super-flyweight class’s marquee names.



“Unification fights are what Donnie wants,” said Michael Aldeguer, the promoter of the reigning World Boxing Organization 115-lb king yesterday.

Aldeguer added that Nietes can actually afford to wait until the division’s elite fulfill their commitments in the coming months.

World Boxing Council champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai of Thailand and ex-titlist Juan Francisco Estrada of Mexico are set to face off in April. Khalid Yafai, the World Boxing Association ruler from England, is also being readied to defend his crown.

Then, there is Filipino Jerwin Ancajas, the International Boxing Federation boss who is booked to make a mandatory defense against Ryuichi Funai of Japan on April 12 in Los Angeles.

However, Nietes is not too keen on battling another Filipino. (Nick Giongco)

