P3.4-M shabu seized in Bicol

T he Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency nabbed two suspected illegal drug suppliers from Cavite and seized P3.4-million worth of shabu from them during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Jose, Milaor, Camarines Sur Saturday.

PDEA-Bicol acting Regional Director Christian Frivaldo identified the suspects as Jane Christine Luzvi Nuevo, alias “Jing,” 32, married, and Marlon Luisse Espiritu, 23, single, both residents of Bacoor City, Cavite.

The two were arrested after they sold shabu to an undercover PDEA agent on the Milaor-Naga bypass road.

The PDEA Bicol also impounded a Ford Lynx vehicle used by the suspects in distributing illegal drugs.

The suspects are now detained at the PDEA Camarines Sur custodial facility waiting for inquest proceedings.

Frivaldo said Saturday’s drug haul brought to P10.2 million the total worth of shabu seized during two weeks of drug operations in Albay and Camarines Sur. (PNA and Jinky Lou Tabor)

