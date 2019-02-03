PBA: Kings clobber Dyip

1 SHARES Share Tweet

by Jonas Terrado

ANTIPOLO CITY — Barangay Ginebra San Miguel snapped a two-game skid by clobbering the Columbian Dyip, 97-85, Saturday night in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center here.



Greg Slaughter had 22 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists, Joe Devance scored 15 points off the bench and Kevin Ferrer added 13 as Ginebra climbed to fourth place at 2-2.

Japeth Aguilar posted 11 points and seven rebounds before going down with a sprained ankle. Ginebra coach Tim Cone said the severity of Aguilar’s injury will be known as early as Sunday.

Ginebra returned to winning form after losses to San Miguel Beer (99-91) and Rain or Shine (83-80), but Cone is still begging for more consistency.

“We’re getting better, but we’re not yet to where we want to be,” said Cone.

Top overall pick CJ Perez registered 25 points, seven rebounds, and two steals but the Dyip suffered their second straight loss to drop to 2-3.

Columbian is now in a logjam for fifth to ninth places with San Miguel, NLEX, Meralco and TNT KaTropa.

Scores:

Ginebra 97 – Slaughter 22, Devance 15, Ferrer 13, Aguilar 11, Thompson 9, Mercado 9, Dela Cruz 7, Tenorio 5, Mariano 4, Chan 2, Caperal 0, Teodoro 0.

Columbian 85 – Perez 25, Corpuz 20, Camson 9, Khobuntin 7, Agovida 6, McCarthy 5, Reyes 5, Faundo 4, Gabriel 2, Calvo 2, Cahilig 0, Cabrera 0, Escoto 0.

Quarters: 27-24, 55-44, 76-59, 97-85.

Related

comments