Public asked to cooperate with security measures

Malacañang has appealed to the public to cooperate with the security measures being implemented by security forces following the successive bombings in Mindanao late last month.

In his radio program aired over State-run Radyo Pilipinas, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said cooperation is the surest way to prevent such tragedy from happening again.

“Dapat ho ay kailangan alisto tayo lahat. We have to cooperate with our government,” Andanar said.

“We have to cooperate with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, we cooperate with the Philippine National Police, and our local government units. Sapagkat that is the surest way na masiguro natin iyong ating kaligtasan,” he added.

A mosque in Zamboanga City was bombed last Jan. 30, claiming the lives of two Muslim religious followers, days after the twin blasts at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo, Sulu which killed 21 people.

Managements have banned bottled waters and other liquid materials in the Light Rail Transit and the Metro Rail Transit as a security measure due to the bombing incidents in compliance with the order from the police.

LRT and MRT advised passengers to consume their bottled drinks before entering their stations, otherwise, they will not be allowed in.

Despite the tight security measures, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo assured the public that the country is still safe and people can still continue with their daily activities. (Argyll Geducos)

