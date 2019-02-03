US gamefowl breeder due next month

World-renowned American gamefowl breeding specialist Dink Fair will grace two important ‘sabong’ events in Tagum City, Davao del Norte next month.



“Ding Fair has been invited to grace the LYR Tatak Excellence Gamefowl Summit on Feb. 19 to 27,” said businessman Larry Rubinos, Tagum City’s foremost breeder.

Hosted by Pitgames CEO Manny Berbano and Team Excellence, the event will be highlighted by the raffling of stags, pullets, cockfight accessories, five brand new motorcycles and appliances.

The stags and pullets will come from Rubinos and guest breeders (Champions of Excellence who are friends of Dink Fair) like James Siason, James Fuentes, Biboy Enriquez, Domi Corpuz, Jun Homecillo, Galen Pacturan, Mayor Bryan Tata, Nile Gertos, Carreon brothers, Leo Enriquez and Art Lopez.

The second event happens on Feb. 12, 14, 16, 19, 21 and 23, the “5M Tagum City 6 -Cock/Bullstag Derby.”

Known for his Millionaire 5K line sweaters (Golden Boy, Moonwalker, Yellow legged hatches etc.), Fair will also conduct a press briefing, photo op and Q and A to share his strict standards in gamefowl breeding and nutrition.

Rubinos also invited Doyet Lapido, Carlo Nicolas of Carlo Tari Maker and Team Excellence headed by Doc Ayong Lorenzo, Manny Berbano, Eulo Lorenzo, AOM Jobert Montejo, technical manager Doc Ramil Dimaculangan to conduct seminars on farm management, disease prevention,breeding/conditioning and the art of knife tying.

Meanwhile, the derby will be held at New Tagum City Sports Center with an entry fee of P12,000.

Straight six cocks/bullstags will be allowed on Feb. 23 (grand finals) for an entry fee of P25,000.

