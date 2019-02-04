ABL: Alab cools off Saigon Heat

by Jonas Terrado

Game Friday (Southorn Stadium, Hong Kong)

8 p.m. — Hong Kong vs Alab Pilipinas

Ray Parks Jr. returned from a two-game absence to score 23 points as San Miguel Alab Pilipinas continued its unbeaten slate at home with 111-87 rout of the Saigon Heat in the ASEAN Basketball League at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.



Parks made eight of 12 shots while dishing out seven assists to help defending champion Alab win its 10th game at home while improving to a league-best 12-2 record.

The reigning two-time Local Most Valuable Player missed Alab’s matches against the Westports Malaysia Dragons and Hong Kong Eastern due to a strained groin.

Seven-foot-four PJ Ramos continued his dominant form with 30 points and 18 rebounds while fellow Puerto Rican added 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Alab, which has won its last six games.

Chris Dierker scored 20 points but the Heat dropped to 10-7 for fourth place behind Alab, Formosa Dreamers (10-5) and Singapore Slingers (9-6).

