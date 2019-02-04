Alas hurts right knee

1 SHARES Share Tweet

by Jonas Terrado

NLEX guard Kevin Alas is hoping that his worst fears won’t be realized after re-injuring his right knee in the Road Warriors’ victory over the Meralco Bolts last Saturday.



Alas underwent MRI hours after the Road Warriors beat the Bolts, 87-83, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City, but the severity of the injury won’t be known until he meets renowned sports doctor Raul Canlas today.

The 5-year guard got hurt in the fourth quarter when he beat Meralco’s Cliff Hodge for the rebound.

Fears that Alas suffering an injury similar to last year’s Philippine Cup semifinals against Magnolia surfaced once he stomp the floor in frustration.

Incidentally, he was a few meters away from the spot where he got hurt in during Game 5 of the said semifinal series.

The five-year pro had been trying to slowly regain his form prior to the incident after being sidelined during the final two conferences of last season.

The process has been difficult for Alas, who is averaging 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steals in five games this conference.

There were two games where Alas shot a combined 2-of-21 from the floor when NLEX fell to NorthPort and TNT KaTropa.

NLEX has since won two straight, including the weekend tussle that saw center Poy Erram blocking Ranidel de Ocampo’s game-tying attempt in the closing seconds.

Coach Yeng Guiao can’t afford to lose another key player at this point of the conference as NLEX hopes to remain in the middle of the pack before the FIBA window.

The Road Warriors are slated to face the unbeaten Phoenix Pulse Fuel Masters on Feb. 8 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Related

comments