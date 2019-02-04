Bong Go wants to continue serving

1 SHARES Share Tweet

QUEZON, Nueva Ecija – Emphasizing his role in support of the programs of the administration, senatorial candidate and former Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go said on Sunday that serving in the Senate would just be an extension of what he had been doing.

“Nais ko po na ipagpatuloy pa ang mga magagandang nasimulan namin sa ilalim ng administrasyon ni Pangulong Duterte kaya naman napagdesisyunan ko na tumakbo bilang senador,” Go said at the luncheon with more than 1,000 municipal and barangay officials and sectoral representatives on the 103rd Foundation Anniversary celebration of this town.

Go thanked the local officials of Nueva Ecija for their warm welcome as he also congratulated them for the progress of the province. “Ibig sabihin ginagamit sa tama ang pera ng bayan,” Go said.

“Marami pa po tayong pwedeng gawin dito sa Nueva Ecija,” Go said, as he noted that among his top priorities in running for the Senate is to improve the delivery of health services in the country, particularly with the institutionalization of Malasakit Center.

A Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop bringing together in one room all concerned government agencies such as the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., and Philhealth, to make it easier and faster for poor patients to avail themselves of medical and financial assistance from the government.

“Sa Malasakit Center, pinag-isa na natin ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na nagbibigay tulong medikal,” Go explained. “Mayroon na po tayong mahigit dalawampung Malasakit Centers sa buong bansa, at dadagdagan pa po natin yan,” he added.

Go also vowed to work for improved government support for agriculture, particularly in Nueva Ecija, which is among the Central Luzon provinces comprising what is known as the “Rice Granary of the Philippines.”

Likewise, Go said that if elected to the Senate, he would pursue programs on education, housing for the poor, long-term sports development, anti-illegal drugs and criminality, anti-corruption, localized peace talks, fire protection and prevention, creation of a Department of Overseas Filipino Workers, barangay welfare, and improved benefits for senior citizens.

Related

comments