Bus vs bus in Compostela Valley: 4 dead

DAVAO CITY – Four persons were killed when the bus they riding in collided with another bus in Barangay Magsaysay, Nabunturan, Compostela Valley Monday.

Initial report from the Philippine National Police Regional Office 11 revealed that the incident happened at around 1 p.m.

Nabunturan police said the right front wheel of a Metro Shuttle bus with license plates LXA-731 burst and slammed into an oncoming Bachelor Bus with MV File No. 1301-104299.

The Metro Shuttle bus was heading to Veruela, Agusan del Sur from Tagum City while the Bachelor Express bus was on its way to Tagum City from New Bataan, Compostela Valley.

The drivers of both buses identified as Hamber Khen Despi (Metro Shuttle) and Cruz Daig (Bachelor Express) and their passengers sustained serious injuries and were immediately brought to Compostela Valley Province Hospital in Montevista.

Four passengers were pronounced dead on arrival.

In a statement, the managament of Metro Shuttle Bus expressed sadness over the incident.

“We are saddened with the accident that happened just now in Nabunturan and our respond team is currently on the site to facilitate all the necessary actions. Investigation is ongoing. We also welcome any actual or personal experience of the event so we can add it up to our investigation. If you have, please message us,” it said.

The fatalities have yet to be identified. (Ivy Tejano and Armando Fenequito Jr.)

