Bus vs bus in Compostela Valley: 4 dead

DAVAO CITY – Four persons were killed when the bus they riding in collided with another bus in Barangay Magsaysay, Nabunturan, Compostela Valley Monday.
Initial report from the Philippine National Police Regional Office 11 revealed that the incident happened at around 1 p.m.
Nabunturan police said the right front wheel of a Metro Shuttle bus with license plates LXA-731 burst and slammed into an oncoming Bachelor Bus with MV File No. 1301-104299.
The Metro Shuttle bus was heading to Veruela, Agusan del Sur from Tagum City while the Bachelor Express bus was on its way to Tagum City from New Bataan, Compostela Valley.
The drivers of both buses identified as Hamber Khen Despi (Metro Shuttle) and Cruz Daig (Bachelor Express) and their passengers sustained serious injuries and were immediately brought to Compostela Valley Province Hospital in Montevista.
Four passengers were pronounced dead on arrival.