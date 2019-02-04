Cellphone repairman uses client’s nude photos in extort try

BE very careful whenever you have your mobile phones and laptops fixed.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NB) issued this advice to the public after its agents arrested a mobile phone repairman who tried to extort money from his lady client using the nude photos he recovered from her repaired cellphone.

“Be very very careful kapag pinaayos ninyo yung mga cellphone ninyo, mga laptops ninyo kasi they could still recover ‘yung mga deleted items natin,” NBI Cybercrime Division (NBI-CCD) chief Victor Lorenzo said yesterday (Feb. 4).

“As much as possible ‘wag ninyong iwan. I-monitor ninyo how they fix it. At the same time, i-supervise ninyo, just to be on the safe side,” he advised.

NBI-CCD agents arrested cellphone technician Jonas dela Cruz Soriano during an entrapment operation at the Tutuban Center Mall last January 31.

Operatives of the NBI-CCD also apprehended one Alfred Talampas del Rosario for trying to prevent the arrest of Soriano.

Soriano has been charged with violation of Republic Act 9995 or the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009 in relation to RA 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

On the other hand, Del Rosario has been charged with direct assault in violation of the Revised Penal Code.

Lorenzo said the entrapment operation was based on the complaint made by the complainant whom he only identified as Alena.

Alena recounted she asked her sister Mary to bring her mobile phone to the Tutuban Center Mall for repair.

It was at the mall Mary met Soriano who asked for the Icloud account and password which the victim gave.

After she had her cell phone fixed, the victim received messages from the suspect on her Facebook account, threatening to upload her nude photos on social media unless she pays P4,000.

Because of this, the complainant sought the help of the NBI.

NBI agents arrested the cellphone technician after arranging to meet up with Mary at the Tutuban Mall to discuss his demands. (Jeffrey Damicog)

