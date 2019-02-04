Davis could be Lakers’ missing link – Odom

BY REY C. LACHICA

DUBAI – He has long parted ways with the LA Lakers, but Lamar Odom remained an ever loyal to the team that has made “showtime” a byword in the NBA.

In fact, he’s been keeping close tabs with the wheeling and dealing of the team he helped win back-to-back NBA championships.

And that’s the reason why Odom is looking forward that the aggressive play of the Lakers management to acquire a power player in Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans will yield positive result.

Now playing for Mighty Sports in the 30th Dubai International Basketball Championship here, Odom believes Davis could just be the missing link in the Lakers’ puzzle.

“I’m pretty sure with LeBron (James) getting back, they’ll get everything together and get ready for their playoff run” said Odom who has been struggling to get his offensive rhythm back.

But for the Lakers to get the services of the 6-foot-10 Davis, Odom said the Lakers will have to give up some young, good pieces.

“That’s a decision that they’re going to have to make when it comes to that time,” said Odom.

The time is fast ticking with trade deadline set on Feb. 7.

The ESPN reported earlier that the Lakers are willing to part with a combination of picks and players, including Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Lonzo Ball to acquire Davis.

If the ongoing talks between the Lakers and the Pelicans end that way, Odom would like to believe that the Lakers are in for a renaissance of sorts.

“That could potentially lead to a title. Hopefully with one or two title defenses,” said Odom with excitement.

