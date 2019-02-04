Duterte signs law dividing Southern Leyte into 2 districts

President Duterte has signed the law dividing the province of Southern Leyte into two legislative districts.

Based on Republic Act No. 11198, the first legislative district will be composed of the City of Maasin and the municipalities of Macrohon, Padre Burgos, Limasawa, Malitbog, Tomas Oppus, and Bontoc.

The second legislative district, on the other hand, will be composed of the municipalities of Sogod, Libagon, Liloan, San Francisco, Pintuyan, San Ricardo, St. Bernard, Anahawan, San Juan, Hinundayan, Hinunangan, and Silago.

The province will be reapportioned in the next national elections after the law takes effect, or 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.

The new law signed last Feb. 1 says the incumbent representative of the lone legislative district of the province of Southern Leyte will continue to represent it until the new representatives are elected and qualified.

The current Southern Leyte representative is Roger Mercado.

The Commission on Elections shall issue the necessary rules and regulations to implement RA 11198 within 30 days after its effectivity. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

