Duterte wishes greater peace on Chinese New Year

President Duterte wishes greater peace as he joins the Chinese-Filipino community in celebrating the Chinese New Year Tuesday.

In his message, Duterte hoped that the Chinese New Year will bring hope, inspiration, and more achievements for the Chinese-Filipino community and the entire nation.

“Together, let us cultivate the values and ideals that fuel our strong resolve to usher in a period of greater peace and understanding as we rise higher above the challenges ahead,” he said.

The President also recognized the long-standing relationship between China and the Philippines.

“The cooperation forged between the Philippines and China have not only led to greater prosperity and economic growth for both our nations, but also gave rise to a unique culture that is nurtured by harmony amidst diversity,” he said.

In last year’s Lunar New Year, Duterte highlighted the important role of the Filipino-Chinese community in strengthening the nation’s sense of solidarity. He expressed confidence that they will continue in upholding the cultures of the two Asian countries.

“As an integral component of Philippine society, Chinese-Filipinos will continue to play an important role in shaping our national identity and in upholding the beauty of diversity in our respective cultures,” Duterte said.

The President had urged Filipinos and the Chinese in the Philippines to fortify the enduring goodwill that the two nations have shared over the years.

He lauded the Chinese for their contributions to the Filipino culture, history, cuisine, philosophy, attitude in life, referring to these influences as “wellspring of practical lessons” that everybody, regardless of nationality, can learn from. (Argyll Geducos)

