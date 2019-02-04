Palace: Duterte health rumors ordinary

Malacañang is used to rumors about President Duterte’s health, thus, it has no plans to go after people spreading false news about his health and supposed death in social media.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the statement following online rumors that the President died after skipping an event in Leyte last week because he was not feeling well.

Panelo said they are now used to rumors about Duterte’s health circulating whenever the President skips an event he is supposed to attend. “Ordinary na ‘yun eh. We’re used to that anyway so let it be… Hayaan mo sila,” he said yesterday.

According to Panelo, Malacanang will not waste time in pressing charges against “enemies of the President,” particularly online trolls who spread such fake news, saying nobody believes them anyway.

“It looks like the people are not affected by it – the majority of the Filipinos. It does not affect them anyway kasi matagal na iyang kinakalat na iyan. Wala namang naniniwala. Natatawa na lang nga,” he said.

“Sinasadya nga nila ‘yun, mga kritiko. Actually, galing iyan sa mga kalaban ni Presidente, hindi sa ordinaryong tao,” he added. “Yung mga maiingay na trolls. We call them trolls sa social media. Siguro wala lang magawa.”

Panelo said Duterte skipped the event he was supposed to attend in Palo, Leyte Friday because he had a slight fever. “He wanted to make sure na hindi na lalala ‘yun kaya nagpahinga,” he said.

The put the rumors to rest, Duterte’s common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña went live on Facebook Sunday where the President responded to the rumors himself. (Argyll Geducos)

