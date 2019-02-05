Bataan nips Muntinlupa

By Kristel Satumbaga

The Bataan Risers continued their surge by toppling the Muntinlupa Cagers, 67-63, Monday to remain at the helm of the North Division in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup at the Bataan People’s Center.

The Risers pulled away from a 35-33 halftime lead in beating the Cagers and stretching their winning run to five games for their 19th win against two losses.

Spitfire Gab Daganon carried the load for Bataan by firing 15 points including three triples, while hauling five rebounds.

Robby Celiz and John Byron Villarias combined for 17 points.

Chito Jaime had 16 points while Dave Moralde finished with 11 points and 10 boards in futile efforts for the Cagers, who absorbed their third straight defeat for 12-8.

Meanwhile, Laguna snapped a two-game skid as the Heroes frustrated the Valenzuela Classic, 74-66.

Ralph Olivarez sizzled with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Raymond Ilagan scored 15 points and 17 boards for the Heroes, who jumped to seventh place in the South Division with a 10-13 mark.

Valenzuela dropped to 8-14 despite Floyd Dedicatoria and Paolo Hubalde’s combined 36 points.

