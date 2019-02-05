Brickman is PBA material – Uichico

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Seasoned coach Jong Uichico can easily spot a talent.

Small wonder the nine-time champion coach was quick to point to Fil-Am Jason Brickman one of the reasons why Mighty Sports keeps on winning in the 30th Dubai International Basketball Championship here.

Uichico said Brickman is only standing only at 6-foot but has a basketball IQ as high the famed Eiffel Tower of Paris.

“He has a towering basketball IQ so that’s one reason why we’re winning games,” said Uichico.

With Brickman’s court wizardry, Uichico is convinced the Long Island University standout is destined to become a PBA star someday.

“I believe he’s a PBA-material kind of player, he’s very smart. Definitely he can add excitement to the PBA ,” Uichico added.

Not only quick and sharp, Brickman is also tough on the defensive end despite his small frame.

His sharpness and toughness was evident in the team’s gutsy 96-89 win over Homenetmen of Lebanese Sunday night.

Though the tally sheet showed Brickman with only five assists, veteran PBA player Joseph Yeo believed he dished out more than that.

“He’s quiet off the court but very efficient on the court,” said Yeo who is also part of the Mighty Sports team.

“He’s like Olsen (Racela), very calm even in the crunch,” added Yeo.

Uichico readily agreed with Yeo’s belief having handled the crafty Racela for so long at San Miguel Beer. (Rey Lachica)

