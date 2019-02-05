PBA: Beermen face Elite

By Jonas Terrado

Games Today

(Mall of Asia Arena)

4:30 p.m. — Columbian

vs Alaska

7 p.m. — San Miguel

vs Blackwater

Defending champion San Miguel Beer tries to get out of a two-game slump tonight as it battles struggling Blackwater in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Beermen seek to win their 7 p.m. match with the Elite in order to regain their bearings following an alarming stretch that saw them lose to TNT KaTropa (104-93) and Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (108-98).

San Miguel’s latest loss saw the Beermen fall behind by 17 points before shooters Marcio Lassiter and Von Pessumal saw their comeback efforts go in vain.

Lassiter, who leads the team in scoring at 20.8 points, will be joined by five-time reigning Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, Chris Ross, Christian Standhardinger, Arwind Santos and Terrence Romeo in their bid against the Elite.

Santos is set to make his return after missing Friday’s game against Rain or Shine due to gastroenteritis while Romeo is out to atone for his foul-prone showing in his first game after missing three games due to an ankle injury.

Romeo had 11 points but shot 4-of-12 from the field before fouling out.

Among the subplots in the match is San Miguel guard Paul Zamar’s first match against his former team.

Zamar emerged as one of the top rookie standouts last season, helping the Elite make the Governors’ Cup quarterfinals. The former University of the East guard was traded to the Beermen in the offseason.

The Elite are searching for ways to sneak out of a 1-3 start with rookie Abu Tratter (15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals) looking to continue his solid start in the pros.

Blackwater was crushed 114-95 by league-leader Phoenix Pulse last Friday at Ynares.

Facing off in the 4:30 p.m. curtainraiser are the Columbian Dyip and Alaska Aces, two teams out to bounce back from their losses over the weekend.

The Dyip were beaten 97-85 by Barangay Ginebra San Miguel last Saturday in Antipolo while the shorthanded Aces fell 85-72 to the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters two days later.

Alaska goes into the match expected to still miss injured key players Vic Manuel, Simon Enciso, Jvee Casio and Kevin Racal.

