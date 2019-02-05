Robbers kill junk shop driver, flee with over P2-M cash

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By ALEXANDRIA SAN JUAN

A JUNK shop driver was shot dead by robbers who took away from him a bag containing more than P2 million cash he withdrew from a bank in Quezon City, Monday afternoon.

Superintendent Joel Villanueva, Quezon City Police Station 6 commander, identified the victim as Roxan Magno, a resident of Novaliches, Quezon City. He succumbed to gunshot wounds in the left side of the neck and arm.

Prior to the incident, police said Magno and Darwin Vianzon, a junk shop checker, went to a bank in Fairview, Quezon City to withdraw the money of their employer at past 12 p.m. and returned to the shop.

While they were about to get off the vehicle in front of the junk shop at Bitoon Circle, 2nd Street, Barangay Commonwealth, three armed men riding a motorcycle appeared and forcibly took at gunpoint the sling bag containing various identification cards, a mobile phone, and P65,000 cash from Vianzon.

Vianzon managed to run away and hide, leaving Magno alone.

According to Vianzon, he saw the suspects took a backpack containing P2 million from their vehicle and suddenly shot Magno before they sped off towards Commonwealth Avenue.

Magno was rushed to Fairview General Hospital where he died after an hour,

Police Officer 3 AnthonyTejerero, investigator on case, said that the stolen P2 million was for the owner the junk shop, while the P65,000 was a payment of one of their clients.

Another P1 million cash, which was also a payment of a customer, was left untouched inside the vehicle.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Related

comments