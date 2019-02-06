Almodiel, Ebuen share MVP honors

by Kristel Satumbaga

University of Perpetual Help’s Joebert Almodiel clinched his second straight Most Valuable Player plum to share the podium with women’s MVP Necole Ebuen of Arellano University to banner the list of individual awardees in this season’s NCAA volleyball.



Almodiel, who won last year’s Rookie-MVP honors, continued his dominance with his hard-hitting spikes to also pocket 1st Best Outside Spiker award in the men’s division.

Also taking the spotlight are Almodiel’s teammate Ronniel Rosales (1st Best Middle Blocker), Emilio Aguinaldo College’s Joshua Mina (2nd Best Outside Spiker) and Earl Joshua Magadan (Best Libero), Arellano’s Jesrael Liberato (Best Opposite Spiker), and College of St. Benilde’s Francis Basilan (2nd Best Middle Blocker), Kevin Magsino (Best Setter) and Ruvince Abrot (Rookie of the Year).

Ebuen, meanwhile, also won the Best Opposite Spiker and joined the stage with Perpetual’s Cindy Imbo (1st Best Opposite Spiker), St. Benilde’s Rachel Austero (1st Best Middle Blocker), Lyceum’s Bien Juanillo (2nd Best Middle Blocker), and San Beda’s Ces Racraquin (2nd Best Outside Spiker), Daryl Racraquin (Best Libero) and Lynne Matias (Best Setter and Rookie of the Year).

In the juniors, Letran’s Christian dela Cruz won the MVP and 1st Best Outside Spiker to join with Perpetual’s Noel Kampton (2nd Best Outside Spiker), Kirth Rosos (2nd Best Middle Blocker), Lyceum’s Yoj (1st Best Middle Blocker) and Sean Escallar (Best Setter), Letran’s John Paulo Lorenzo (Best Opposite Setter), and San Beda’s Lance De Castro (Best Libero) and Eljie Jaballa (Rookie of the Year).

Awards will be given before Game 2 of the finals on Friday at The Arena in San Juan City.

