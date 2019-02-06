Charges filed vs 5 suspects in Jolo blasts

State prosecutors filed Wednesday charges against the five suspects in the Jan. 27 blasts at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cathedral in Jolo, Sulu that killed 23 persons and injured 100 others.

Department of Justice spokesperson Undersecretary Markk Perete said the charges were filed before the Jolo Regional Trial Court after the five were subjected to inquest proceedings last Tuesday before the Sulu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.

“OIC Provincial Prosecutor Rommel Cancio today filed an information for the complex crime of Multiple Murder with Multiple Frustrated Murder against Mukammar L. Pay @ Kammah, Albaji K. Gadjali @ Apah, Radjan B. Gadjaliq, Kaiser Gadjali, and Said Alih,” Perete said in a statement. “The five accused were implicated in the bombing of the Jolo Cathedral,” he noted.

Perete said that at the moment, the DoJ will not seek the transfer of the case to Manila.

“The evidence and witnesses necessary to prosecute the case are in Jolo. Hence, it would be more efficient to hold trial there unless compelling reasons exist for the transfer of trial to Manila. As of now, we have yet to receive any request from our prosecutor to effect such transfer,” he explained. (Jeffrey Damicog)

