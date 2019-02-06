Cops deployed to enforce ‘No swim zone’ in Manila Bay

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By ELLALYN DE VERA-RUIZ, ERMA EDERA

POLICEMEN were deployed yesterday to prevent people from swimming in Manila Bay which authorities declared remains unsafe due to high level of fecal coliform.

Manila Police District chief Vicente Danao Jr. said that 15 to 20 members of the Manila Police District were assigned around the vicinity of the Manila Bay to make sure that no one would go beyond the barricade and attempt to swim in the bay.

“Walang violation at penalty po kasing pinapataw kapag nagswimming sa Manila Bay kaya pinapaalala at pinagsasabihan lang namin ‘yung mga tao na hindi pa susceptible ang tubig sa area,” said Danao.

“Kaya humihingi po kami ng tulong sa DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources) at local government to implement peace and order at paglalagay ng barrier around the bay,” he added.

The Manila Bay Inter-Agency Task Force has declared Manila Bay as a no-swim zone to pave the way for its rehabilitation.

“Bathing in Manila Bay can expose people to high levels of fecal coliform bacteria, which could increase their chances of developing illnesses. Government has not yet given the all-clear signal for swimming,” DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu said.

Fecal coliform are bacteria associated with fecal material from humans and other animals. They enter bodies of water from sources, such as direct defecation or sewage overflow.

Cimatu issued the warning after photos and videos of people, including children, bathing in the waters along Roxas Boulevard in Manila circulated online.

After the clean up drive last Jan. 27, photos of a visibly cleaner” Manila Bay went viral.

Cimatu said the clean up activity, while laudable, had only addressed surface trash.

The DENR chief cited that as of Jan. 28, water monitoring stations set up along the bay area have registered fecal coliform levels measuring as much as 35 million most probable number (mpn) per 100 milliliters (mL), specifically taken from the Rajah Soliman outfall (Station 5).

DENR’s Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) has set up eight water quality monitoring stations along Roxas Boulevard, between the United States Embassy and the Manila Yacht Club.

Related

comments