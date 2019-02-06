Koepka sees better chances at Slam

NEW YORK (AFP) – World number two Brooks Koepka likes the PGA Championship moving from August to May, saying four major tournaments in as many months brings a better chance at a Grand Slam.



‘‘If I can get on a nice run, you can rattle off all the majors, which would be nice,’’ Koepka said Tuesday.

The PGA of America brought the 28-year-old American, a three-time major champion, to Bethpage Black ahead of the 101st PGA Championship, with Koepka defend his crown at the suburban New York public course on May 16-19.

‘‘I’m super excited,’’ Koepka said. ‘‘New York fans are a lot of fun, and any time you can play in front of them and you’re doing well, that’s an added bonus. I know the golf course and I’m excited to play it.’’

The event shifts from August for the first time, moving to second in the calendar order of major tournaments from last. It follows the Masters in April and precedes the US Open in June and British Open in July.

Koepka, who won his second consecutive US Open title last year at nearby Shinnecock, likes the move.

‘‘It’s definitely a lot different, but I think it’s a good change,’’ Koepka said. ‘‘I like the fact that everything is so congested, or feels that way, from the Players (Championship) in March to basically when the Open is done.

‘‘You’ve seen guys get hot and they go for four months where they just play some incredible golf and hopefully I can set myself up to do that.’’

While he will be defending on a totally different course, Koepka is counting on good memories to boost his chances at another major back-to-back feat, which hasn’t been managed at the PGA Championship since Tiger Woods won in 2006 at Medinah and 2007 at Southern Hills.

‘‘It’s a little different when you step foot on the grounds and you’re defending,’’ Koepka said.

