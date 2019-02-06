LWUA now ISO-certified

The Local Water Utilities Administration is now ISO-certified.

The Certification and Scope of Registration for LWUA’s ISO 9001:2015, which is the latest standard that applies to quality management system, was granted last December by AJA Registrars, the third-party auditing firm that conducted the certification process.

The scope, which covers public administration of water rate fees (initial and adjustment) review and approval for all water districts, was registered to last for three years or until December 2021.

According to LWUA chief Jeci Lapus, the certification is a testament that the agency is keeping up with the times in terms of delivering the best and most efficient public service.

“This is the fruit of labor of the men and women of LWUA,” Lapus said. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all for making this mark of excellence a reality for our organization.”

This is another milestone that follows after the celebration of the agency’s 45th year of service to the country.

ISO or the International Organization for Standardization is the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards. It is composed of representatives from various national standards organizations.

