Malasakit Health Cards

I HAVE witnessed in close proximity how Cebuanos in Cebu City, Mandaue etc. are truly grateful for President Rodrigo Duterte’s ‘Malasakit Health Cards’. Numerous individuals, and their families, have expressed deep appreciation for benefitting from such a scheme, targeting the very poor for their health and hospital expenses. It will be recalled, that around 2nd quarter of last year, “Mayor” Digong personally came to Cebu with Special Assistant to the President Bong Go and Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Secretary Michael Dino, to inaugurate the first Malasakit Center, a one-stop-shop situated in Vicente Sotto Medical Center, Cebu City. The hospital is similarly likened to the PGH (Philippine General Hospital) catering to the greater public need, inclusive of patients from Bohol, Negros Island, to Mindanao.

In brief, the President is providing P50M pesos a month to defray the cost of medical bills by indigent patients who have availed of the green colored ‘Malasakit Health Card’. Every member is entitled to P75,000 pesos support per consultation for medical bills covering non-cosmetic surgery e.g. child delivery and other required medical procedures. The said amount is a revolving fund which is constantly replenished and is a great support for the marginalized sectors which can avail of four hospitals enrolled in the welfare program. Word happily even spread, “Mayor Digong” was irked why the P50M fund every month, was not fully utilized and expended? Evidence to Cebuanos, how serious such a health initiative and charity is pushed by the palace.

Such a commendable advocacy however is being politicized by some social workers in the Sotto Hospital, due to misguided loyalty to the party in power in Cebu City. Reports reaching me, is of identified employees openly declaring to Malasakit members, “There is no more money left”. Or the hubris to even make the poor suffer, scolding them with, “Why are you using ‘Malasakit Cards’ when there are other available health cards”. Caution, do not put your political party in bad light. The president disdains making our people suffer. Wait, till he hears of this!

