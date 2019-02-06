QC wanted man killed in shootout

ONE of the most wanted persons in Quezon City was killed when he shot it out with policemen who accosted his group for engaging in a drinking spree early Wednesday.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) investigators identified the slain suspect as Frederick dela Cerna, known as “Dekdek,” believed to be in his late 30s, and a resident of Sitio Incinerator, Barangay Bahay Toro. He was listed as one of the most wanted persons in QCPD Station 3.

Police report showed that members of Talipapa Police Station (PS-3) were conducting anti-criminality operations at Sitio Incinerator around 4:10 a.m. when they spotted the group of Dela Cerna having a drinking session in front of his house.

However, when the cops were about to approach the group, the men suddenly scampered and fired gun shots at the policemen.

During the chase, the cops spotted Dela Cerna scaling the roof of the houses. He was later cornered in the kitchen in one of the houses.

Dela Cerna was ordered to surrender but instead of heeding, he engaged policemen in a shootout.

The suspect died on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds in the head and body.

Probers recovered from the suspect three sachets of shabu, a sachet of marijuana, some drug paraphernalia, a CZ 9mm pistol without serial number, and around 50 rounds of ammunition.

According to authorities, Dela Cerna was a notorious drug personality in the area and also had several warrants of arrest for murder.

He was also tagged in the shooting of a Quezon City policeman last year. (Alexandria San Juan)

