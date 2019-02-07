9 arrested for indiscriminate firing

NINE men including two minors were arrested for alleged indiscriminate firing in Malate, Manila, early Thursday morning

The police identified seven of the suspects as Anjo Padilla, 27; Jeffrey Mendoza, 32; Luilius Doliente. 30; Maryjay Dominguez, 29; Beucan Morillo, 23; Wendel De Guzman, 24 and Marc Senez, 21.

Initial investigation showed that prior to the incident, a concerned citizen informed the Malate Police Station (PS-9) about indiscriminate firing along M.H. Del Pilar Street corner Aldecoa Street in Malate, at around 5:40 a.m. on Feb. 7.

A closed-circuit television footage from Barangay 701, Zone 77, District V shows that one of the suspects, Dominguez, alighted from the yellow Honda vehicle and approached his companion on board a white Honda car, who handed him a firearm. Then, he walked along the street and repeatedly fired the gun.

Members of the Manila Police District Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) responded to the call and arrested the suspects along President Quirino Roxas Avenue in Malate at around 7:00 a.m.

Police recovered from the crime scene 12 pieces of deformed slug from a 9 mm pistol.

Station 9 commander Supt Bobby Glenn Ganipac was able to recover the firearm that Dominguez used, two hours after the incident. He said that it was placed in a black clutch bag under the driver’s seat of the white car.

The suspects are currently detained at the Malate Police Station and will be charged with alarm and scandal. (Erma Edera)

