Altas need to be more aggressive to retain crown

By Kristel Satumbaga

University of Perpetual Help coach Sammy Acaylar wants a more aggressive squad compared to what they showed in Game 1 when the defending champion Altas gun for a title sweep on Friday in NCAA men’s volleyball.

“I don’t like how my team played (in Game 1),” said Acaylar despite winning the opener of the best-of-three championship series, 23-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 15-12.

Acaylar said his stalwarts “lacked the heart” that kept them unbeaten in the nine-game eliminations, adding that they needed to work harder on their motivation rather than their skills when they face College of St. Benilde again.

To do that, Acaylar showed videos of the previous Perpetual teams that won titles over the past years. The defending champion Altas have reaped six crowns since 2010.

“I showed them how champion teams play and I want to see that kind of intensity in Game 2,” Acaylar said.

“I felt that they were too excited in the game, too pressured to deliver. I told them to respect the opponents and not be complacent because St. Benilde is a smart team.”

Perpetual, which guns for a 12th men’s title, will have two-time MVP Joebert Almodiel in front of the lineup along with 1st Best Middle Blocker Ronniel Rosales and Ridzuan Muhali.

St. Benilde, which aims to reclaim the title they won in 2016, has Ruvince Abrot and Francis Basilan in aiming for a rubber match.

Game 3, if necessary, is on Feb. 12.

