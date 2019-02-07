CPB and Chris tops World Slasher Cup

American Chris Copas of Kentucky and partner CPB group of Mindanao topped the 2019 World Slasher Cup 9-Cock Invitational Derby last Wednesday night at the iconic Smart Araneta Coliseum.



The CPB and Chris entry, which fielded Kelso-looking reds, tallied a perfect 9-0 card to bag the solo championship from a field of 252 bets.

The Birthday Gift 1 and 2 entries of Team Alcala, with eight and seven points respectively, bagged runner -up honors.

Another American, Belle Almojera of Florida and Santi Sierra of Cebu racked up 7.5 points each.

Also with seven points: Nene Araneta, Biboy Enriquez, cockfight idol Patrick Antonio, Jomel Gatlabayan and RGBA Friends, Jimmy Junsay, Doc Marvin Rocafort and Cris/Paolo Mercado.

Hosted by Pintakasi of Champions, the successful World Slasher Cup 1 got a valuable support from Pitgames CEO Manny Berbano and major sponsors Thunderbird, Emperador, Powertrac, Pitgames Media Inc. and Sabong Pilipinas.

World class cockfighting returns at the Big Dome on May 27 to June 2 via the WSC 2.

