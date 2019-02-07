DPWH opens bike lane on Laguna Lake Highway in Taguig

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Bikers can now use a 5.58-kilometer bicycle lane on the Laguna Lake Highway in Bicutan, Taguig City which was finally opened to the public yesterday Thursday.

The three-meter wide bike lane was opened three months after the four-lane Laguna Lake Highway was completed.

“It is our priority to build safe roads and bridges that will also cater to bikers and pedestrians, hence, the inclusion of protected bike lanes and sidewalk spaces in our new projects,” Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark A. Villar said.

“The bike lane along Laguna Lake Highway is protected by a two-meter planting strip to make cycling safe and comfortable for everyone,” Villar added.

Aimed to open up transportation, recreation, and health opportunities, the bike lane component was added to the 6.94-kilometer Laguna Lake Highway which was constructed to serve as an alternative route to EDSA and C-5.

A total of P1.28-billion was allocated for the construction of Laguna Lake Highway, including the bicycle lane with provisions of street lights and road safety signages. (Betheena Unite)

Related

comments