Duterte backs military pension reforms

President Duterte has vowed to certify as urgent a proposed legislation seeking reforms in the retirement and pension system of the military and uniformed service personnel.

The President endorsed the measure that includes adjusting the compulsory retirement age of uniformed personnel during a meeting with the Cabinet in Malacañang last Wednesday, according to presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo.

“Also discussed was the Military and Uniformed Personnel Pension Reform Bill proposed by the Department of National Defense which the President said he will certify as an urgent piece of legislation,” Panelo said.

Under the measure, the Defense department has reportedly proposed raising the mandatory retirement age for military and uniformed personnel to 60-years-old from 56-years-old. Pension payment will start only when they reach the age of 60.

The proposed legislation also reportedly seeks to increase the pension rate for those wounded or killed in action to 90 percent of base pay plus longevity pay regardless of years of active service.

In a later Palace briefing, Panelo said they believe the age of 56 was too young for military and other uniformed personnel to retire from the service.

“Apart from we need their competence, 56 is very early retirement. At this time, 80 years is still young, much more the 56-years-old,” he said.

Panelo also expressed confidence that soldiers would support the measure extending their military service, saying they “want to serve a longer time.”

“If you retire at 56, you won’t have work anymore. But if your retirement age is 60, you’ll have additional four years,” he said. “I think the measure is designed for them, for their benefit,” he added.

Since he assumed office, the President has assured the military of his government’s full support, from increasing their salary and allowance to upgrading their equipment and improving their benefits.

The commander-in-chief, who often visits military and police camps to boost morale, said he hopes to leave behind strong and well-equipped military and police forces. (Genalyn Kabiling)

