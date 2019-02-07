Duterte: No quarter for ‘insane’ IS

The government is determined to give no quarter to the “insane” and “terrible” Islamic State group out to sow terror in the country, President Duterte said Thursday.

The President admitted that the IS might launch attacks in the country but assured that the government was prepared to use resources, including air strikes, to thwart them.

“We have itong insane ISIS, that they would kill. And I expect that they would do some – paputok dito, paputok doon ‘cause they are – that’s what they get in the Middle East. Ah pagka ganun patayan talaga. No quarters given, no quarters asked,” Duterte said during the oath-taking of new presidential appointees in Malacañang.

Duterte vowed that the government would take no prisoner in the anti-terrorism campaign. He said he would not accept the surrender from Islamic State, which he claimed was “made in hell.”

“Magpaputok ka na ng granada tapos mag-hands up ka… Huwag mo akong laruan ng ganun. You kill then you pretend to…Do not surrender because I will kill you,” he said. “Magpakain ako sa’yo? T*** i** Samantalang maraming nagugutom diyan na wala nga tayong maibigay,” he added.

Duterte said he has directed the military to use their bombs to destroy the IS militants. “Sabi ko nga sa military, ‘yung inventory mo diyan sa bomba, diyan sa bodega ninyo, kinakalawang na ‘yan. P***** i** ihulog ninyo lahat ‘yan,” he said.

The President made the remarks after the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the twin bombings in Jolo, Sulu last month reportedly carried out by suicide bombers and in which more than 20 persons were killed and scores injured. (Genalyn Kabiling)

