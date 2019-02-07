Duterte tells military: Don’t give power to ‘trapos’ in the next mutiny

President Duterte on Thursday said he has advised the military to allow youth leaders instead of traditional politicians to govern the next time they seize power from the government.

Duterte, in a speech during the oathtaking of newly appointed government officials, said he frankly told the military that nothing is changing in the government because they are keeping a cycle of giving the power they get from a mutiny or rebellion to politicians.

“Frankly I told the military: ‘You want to change? The problem with you guys. You go on a mutiny, rebellion. You do it, you time it during there’s a disturbance in society – a political turmoil. Pag panalo niyo, bigay ninyo sa kabila ng dinepose ninyo,'” he said.

Duterte said should find at least 10 youth leaders to lead the government instead of wasting their time on a repetitive process.

“You are wasting your time. The next time you do it, look for the best 10 to 15 na mautak na mga bata – mga undersecretary ‘yan, mga supervisors. Ihulog mo lahat politicians including me,” he said. “Give it to them and assure them of protection. Give them a salary of, ‘OK, I’ll give you P10 million a month. You fuck up, we will kill you. You do good, we will increase your salary by the year – P1 million,'” he added.

The President said that the military should support the leaders they pick as he prefers to just go home to Davao City and spend his retirement there. “Suportahan mo sila. Next time when you assemble anywhere, everywhere, think about it,” he said.

“Do not allow politicians, including me but I assure I won’t be around. I’ll go home, I am ripe for retirement,” he added. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

