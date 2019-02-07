Duterte wants ‘best, safest’ implementation of nat’l ID system

President Duterte has ordered the “best and safest implementation” of the Philippine Identification System Act (PhilSys) or the national ID system as its implementation is expected to start in September this year.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo confirmed that the PhilSys was one of the topics discussed during the 34th Cabinet Meeting in Malacañang Wednesday.

“PRRD ordered the best and safest system in the implementation of the national ID system,” Panelo said yesterday, Thursday.

Panelo said that the National Statistician reported that the implementation of the PhilSys will start in September 2019 with a target of six million Filipinos for registration this year.

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon mentioned during the meeting that the implementation of the PhilSys is “critical for our security.”

Panelo said that it was also suggested that the cyber security department of the Department of Information and Communications Technology take the lead, and the security of data be taken cared of by the Philippine Statistics Authority with the help of the DICT.

Duterte signed the PhilSys law in August last year. During the ceremonial signing of the bill, Duterte assure the public that their information will be protected. (Argyll Geducos)

