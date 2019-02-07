Nakakabuntis din ang withdrawal

Hello Ms Rica,

I have a problem. I’m 22-years-old and I missed my period for the past month. I did a pregnancy test and it showed posi­tive. But I don’t want to believe it because he pulled out naman. Is it possible to get pregnant even through withdrawal? I sometimes feel dizzy and I vomit. Am I preg­nant? I need your advice. Thank you!

Can’t Believe

Hi Can’t Believe,

Using the withdrawal meth­od is not the most effective way to prevent pregnancy. Studies say that one in five women who use this method will get pregnant.

Why? First, there’s a pre-ejaculatory fluid that comes out even before your partner pulls out his penis. This pre-ejaculate can get you preg­nant if it picks up sperm from your boyfriend’s urethra. Ibig sabihin, kahit hindi nilabasan ang boyfriend mo sa loob, meron pa ring sperm na pu­wedeng makapasok sa iyo.

Second, your boyfriend’s consistency and self-con­trol during sex may not be enough to ensure that he did not ejaculate inside you. How can you be sure that he pulls out right BEFORE ejaculation each time you have sex?

Minsan, pwede may lum­abas na bago pa niya na-pull out completely ang kaniyang mojo. Hence, this may not have been the birth control method for you. Next time, it might be helpful for you to know that one way to be completely safe and pro­tected from both STIs and pregnancy is to use condoms as protection.

You did say that you’ve already taken a pregnancy test. Pregnancy tests that can be bought from drugstores are deemed to be 90 to 99 percent accurate, so it sounds like there’s a big possibility that you might be pregnant! Congratulations!

I know that finding out you’re pregnant can be over­whelming. Minsan, ayaw mo pa talagang maniwala.

But, it might help if you visit your doctor to be sure about this. Your doctor could also help you with the dizziness and vomiting that you’ve been feeling.

It also might be helpful for you to sit down with your boy­friend and let him know your situation so you both can go through this together. Good luck and congratulations!

With Love and Lust,

Rica

* * *

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me at www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind or DM me at IG and Twitter @_ricacruz.

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Mar­riage Counselor, and, Sex and Relationships Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

