Shrine of La Virgen Milagrosa de Badoc in Ilocos Norte declared minor basilica

The St. John the Baptist Parish Church, also known as the Shrine of La Virgen Milagrosa de Badoc in Badoc, Ilocos Norte, was officially declared a minor basilica during rites attended by top Church leaders.

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines president and Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles celebrated the Holy Mass which was attended by thousands of devotees.

Papal Nuncio Gabriele Giordano Caccia read the Decree of Concession issued by the Vatican’s Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

In his homily, Cotabato Archbishop Emeritus Orlando Cardinal Quevedo reminded the faithful that the shrine’s elevation to a minor basilica is a call “to strive to walk in the spirit of integrity every day.”

The cardinal paid tribute to the persecuted Christians of Japan who shipped out at sea the image, together with the black crucified Christ of Sinait, to avoid being destroyed at a time of intense Christian persecution.

It was found floating on the sea in Barangay Dadalaquiten between Sinait, Ilocos Sur and Barangay Paguetpet in Badoc Norte in 1620.

Cardinal Thomas Aquinas Manyo Maeda of Osaka, Japan attended the historic event. He said that the Virgen Milagrosa looks like the Our Lady of the Hidden Christians, the image which the persecuted Christians of Japan prayed to during the more than two centuries of hiding from persecution.

Diocese of Laoag Bishop Renato Mayugba led the thanksgiving mass and the installation of the first basilica rector Rev. Fr. Freddie Astudillo in the afternoon. A solemn procession was also held. (Christina Hermoso)

