4 dead, 6 wounded in Rizal shooting spree

Four men were killed while two patrolling cops and four pedestrians were wounded when a man suddenly went on a shooting rampage in Teresa, Rizal Thursday.

PO3 Jeffrey Verano of the Teresa Municipal Police Station identified the slain victims as Ruben Francisco, Wilfredo Lukban, Celso Bernales Jr., who all died on the spot due to bullet wounds in the body, and Marvin Mioten, who died while undergoing treatment at St. Therese Hospital in Teresa.

On the other hand, wounded were PO3 Emillano Pantaleon, PO1 Eleuterio Mina, Renato Dacuya, Edrick John Borac, Joel Gasingan, and Darwin Alvarez who were taken to St. Therese Hospital for treatment.

Pantaleon and Mina were later transferred to Antipolo Doctors Hospital and then to Philippine National Police General Hospital in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Initial investigation disclosed that Francisco was just standing in front of his house in a subdivision in Barangay Bagumbayan when the suspect, identified as John Albert Araojo, suddenly opened fire at him at close range around 6:05 p.m.

The suspect then turned to Lukban who witnessed the incident while strolling around the area, Verano said.

Pantaleon and Mina happened to be patrolling in the area on board a patrol car when they received the alert on a shooting incident, prompting them to immediately rush to the area.

However, the suspect peppered the patrol mobile with bullets as it entered the gate of the subdivision.

After the incident, the suspect walked towards a tricycle terminal and carted away at gunpoint a motorcycle driven by 57-year-old Nenita Gatdula. He then sped off towards Morong direction while other bystanders in the subdivision

tend to the victims.

It was later discovered that several other individuals were hit by stray bullets.

Unfortunately, Bernales, a tricycle driver who was waiting for a passenger, was killed after sustaining bullet wounds to the head and body, according to a progress report from Senior Supt. Lou Frias Evangelista, Rizal provincial police office director.

Mioten was declared dead by attending physicians while undergoing treatment at 7:58 p.m.

Verano said that the motive behind the attack has yet to be determined.

Evangelista said in a statement that they have coordinated with other municipal police stations, including one in Catanduanes where a relative of the suspect lives. (Martin Sadongdong)

